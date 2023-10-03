FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

