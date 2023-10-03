FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.49. The company had a trading volume of 724,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,410. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

