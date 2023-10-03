First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

