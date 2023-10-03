First Command Bank Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

