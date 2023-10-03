First Command Bank Has $937,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Command Bank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

KO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.28. 6,403,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127,822. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

