First Command Bank Has $43,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,881,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

