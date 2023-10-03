First Command Bank Has $250,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

