First Command Bank Has $130,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.