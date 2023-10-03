First Command Bank Has $105,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Command Bank grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMW

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.