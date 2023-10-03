First Command Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 220.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after buying an additional 1,943,992 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

