First Command Bank Buys Shares of 1,715 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ASB opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

