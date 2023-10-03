First Command Bank Buys 838 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

