First Command Bank Buys 239 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 14.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 924,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.6 %

KR opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

