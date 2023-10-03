First Command Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $371.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

