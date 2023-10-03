Financial Review: Allient (ALNT) vs. Its Peers

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allient to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Allient has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Allient alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allient pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 10.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allient and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Allient Competitors 41 381 706 18 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Allient’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allient has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Allient Competitors 1.39% -10.44% 2.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allient and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $502.99 million $17.39 million 21.06 Allient Competitors $638.49 million $70.16 million 13.55

Allient’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allient. Allient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allient beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.