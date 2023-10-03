Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -3.84.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 978.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Femasys by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139,492 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Femasys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Femasys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

