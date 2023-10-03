Euronav’s (EURN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Euronav in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

Euronav Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.98%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Euronav by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

