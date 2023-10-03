Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $208.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.65. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

