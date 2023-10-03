Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.08.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

ELS opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.