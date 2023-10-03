Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

