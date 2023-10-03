Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

