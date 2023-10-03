Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

