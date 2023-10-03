E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

