E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Amgen by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 106,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.06. 165,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.52. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

