E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 764,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

