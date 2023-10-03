E&G Advisors LP Acquires 755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.41. 4,462,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.