Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228 ($14.84).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.20) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,032 ($12.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,122.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,121.75. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 726 ($8.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,372.37, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,526.32%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

