Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,985.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,985.71 ($36.09).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($29.01) to GBX 2,550 ($30.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($40.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,916 ($35.25) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,966.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,095.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,222 ($26.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,346 ($40.44).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

