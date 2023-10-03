Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,121 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

