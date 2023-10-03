Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

