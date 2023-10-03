Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 12,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 260.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $499.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.