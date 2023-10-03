Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $252,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 316,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,464. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.