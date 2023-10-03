Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,371 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 1,199,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,799,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

