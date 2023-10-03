Critical Survey: Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) versus Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eightco and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Eightco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.05 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $570.89 million 1.10 $362.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Eightco and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eightco has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited beats Eightco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, nominee, loan guarantee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, and fund management services. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.