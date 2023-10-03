Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.59% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,825,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,326. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

