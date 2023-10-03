Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.85% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $419,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

