Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,805,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,654,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,583. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

