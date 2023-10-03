Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crane by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 122.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

