Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.40.
CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Institutional Trading of Crane
Crane Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE CR opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
See Also
