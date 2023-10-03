Conning Inc. Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,589 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.53 and its 200 day moving average is $254.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

