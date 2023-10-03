Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

