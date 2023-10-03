Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

QUAL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

