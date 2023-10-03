Columbus Macro LLC Sells 188 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.