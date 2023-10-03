Columbus Macro LLC Sells 14,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

