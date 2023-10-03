Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

