Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.