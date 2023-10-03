Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.