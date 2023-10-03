Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

