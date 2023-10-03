Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $268.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

