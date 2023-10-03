ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

