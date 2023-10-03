Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 14,672 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

CMCSA opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

